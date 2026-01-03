Lewis, De Ridder help No. 21 Virginia regroup from 3OT loss to beat NC State 76-61

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sam Lewis matched his career high with 23 points, Thijs De Ridder took over after halftime…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sam Lewis matched his career high with 23 points, Thijs De Ridder took over after halftime and No. 21 Virginia beat N.C. State 76-61 on Saturday.

Lewis had 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting by halftime for the Cavaliers (12-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who never trailed three days after losing in triple overtime at Virginia Tech. Lewis helped Virginia go up 20 by halftime, then De Ridder took charge after the Wolfpack tried to rally.

The 6-9 De Ridder, a top international prospect from Belgium, had 12 of his 14 points after the break.

That included one terrific stretch that began when he flew in to snag an airballed 3-pointer by Malik Thomas and scored to beat the shot clock. He followed with a 3-pointer, then got a defensive stop and pushed the ball in transition to help set up Lewis’ corner 3 for a 66-44 lead with 8:53 left.

That was part of an eventful game that included first-year Virginia coach Ryan Odom picking up a second-half technical foul for a furious reaction to a late whistle. Odom flailed an arm in disgust and shouted at officials before assistant Bryce Crawford put him in a bear hug and walked him backward toward the bench.

Quadir Copeland scored 15 points for the Wolfpack (10-5, 1-1), who came out flat and fell in a big hole. N.C. State upped the intensity after the break to climb back in it, getting as close as 46-38 on Paul McNeil Jr.’s 3-pointer at the 14:39 mark.

But N.C. State managed just one basket over the next six minutes as De Ridder and the Cavs made their move, finishing the game at 36%.

Virginia shot 50% and made 13 3-pointers.

Virginia: The Cavaliers host California on Wednesday.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack’s first ACC road game comes Tuesday at Boston College.

