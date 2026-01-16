Lewis and UL Monroe host Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (6-12, 3-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-15, 0-6 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (6-12, 3-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-15, 0-6 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe plays Georgia State after Krystian Lewis scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 70-60 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Warhawks have gone 3-5 in home games. UL Monroe has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 3-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

UL Monroe’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UL Monroe gives up.

The Warhawks and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Warhawks. MJ Russell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jelani Hamilton is shooting 42.1% and averaging 17.8 points for the Panthers. Ayouba Berthe is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 76.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.