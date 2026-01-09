Lewis and Louisiana host Troy

Troy Trojans (10-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-13, 2-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (10-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-13, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Troy after Joshua Lewis scored 26 points in Louisiana’s 85-79 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 3-5 in home games. Louisiana averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Trojans have gone 3-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy ranks second in the Sun Belt with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 2.6.

Louisiana’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Troy allows. Troy scores 16.5 more points per game (85.7) than Louisiana allows to opponents (69.2).

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Trojans meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Vion Lavergne is averaging 7.4 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dorian Finister is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dowd is averaging 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Theo Seng is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

