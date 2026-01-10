Lewis and Louisiana host Troy

Troy Trojans (10-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-13, 2-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (10-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-13, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -10.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Troy after Joshua Lewis scored 26 points in Louisiana’s 85-79 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-5 in home games. Louisiana has a 1-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trojans are 3-1 in Sun Belt play. Troy scores 85.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Louisiana averages 60.1 points per game, 17.3 fewer points than the 77.4 Troy allows. Troy averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Olvera is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 12.5 points. Dorian Finister is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Thomas Dowd is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Theo Seng is averaging 15 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

