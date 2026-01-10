Leonhardt scores 26, Utah Valley takes down Utah Tech 92-76

OREM, Utah (AP) — Trevan Leonhardt had 26 points and Isaac Davis added 23 in Utah Valley’s 92-76 win over…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Trevan Leonhardt had 26 points and Isaac Davis added 23 in Utah Valley’s 92-76 win over Utah Tech on Saturday.

Leonhardt added seven assists, three steals, and three blocks and Davis made 7 of 9 field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. Hayden Welling had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wolverines (14-4, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference).

The Trailblazers (9-9, 2-2) were led by Jusaun Holt, who posted 15 points. Utah Tech also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Ethan Potter. Chance Trujillo finished with 12 points and five assists.

