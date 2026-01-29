Leonhardt scores 20 as Utah Valley takes down Tarleton State 83-55

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Trevan Leonhardt scored 20 points as Utah Valley beat Tarleton State 83-55 on Thursday. Leonhardt added…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Trevan Leonhardt scored 20 points as Utah Valley beat Tarleton State 83-55 on Thursday.

Leonhardt added five rebounds and three steals for the Wolverines (16-6, 6-3 Western Athletic Conference). Isaac Davis scored 17 points, going 7 of 7 from the field. Isaac Hawkins finished with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds and four blocks.

Kaia Isaac led the Texans (11-10, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Cam McDowell added 12 points and two steals for Tarleton State.

