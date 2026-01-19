Lendeborg, No. 4 Michigan Wolverines to host Wilkerson and the Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (16-1, 6-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (16-1, 6-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar Wilkerson and Indiana take on Yaxel Lendeborg and No. 4 Michigan in Big Ten play Tuesday.

The Wolverines are 7-1 in home games. Michigan is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Hoosiers are 3-4 against conference opponents. Indiana ranks eighth in the Big Ten allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Michigan makes 51.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Indiana averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Michigan gives up.

The Wolverines and Hoosiers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wolverines. Morez Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

Wilkerson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 19.6 points for the Hoosiers. Tucker DeVries is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 92.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

