Lehigh visits McNair and Boston University

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-11, 2-2 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays Lehigh after Michael McNair scored 28 points in Boston University’s 100-91 win over the Army Black Knights.

The Terriers are 4-3 on their home court. Boston University has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-2 in Patriot League play. Lehigh gives up 73.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Boston University averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.8 per game Boston University gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McNair is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Sam Hughes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nasir Whitlock is shooting 42.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Mountain Hawks. Hank Alvey is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

