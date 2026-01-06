Lehigh visits Holy Cross after Cahalan’s 22-point performance

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-7, 2-0 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-5, 2-0 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-7, 2-0 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-5, 2-0 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts Lehigh after Meg Cahalan scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 66-55 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Crusaders are 4-1 on their home court. Holy Cross is fifth in the Patriot scoring 59.4 points while shooting 39.5% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 2-0 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Holy Cross is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Holy Cross gives up.

The Crusaders and Mountain Hawks square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cahalan is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Crusaders. Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Leia Edwards is scoring 14.1 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Lily Fandre is averaging 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 58.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.