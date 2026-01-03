Lehigh visits Bucknell after Alvey’s 21-point showing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-10, 0-1 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (3-11, 0-1 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-10, 0-1 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (3-11, 0-1 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Bucknell after Hank Alvey scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 85-78 overtime loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Bison have gone 1-3 at home. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot League with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Grgur Brcic averaging 2.6.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 0-1 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bucknell is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 70.9 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 77.2 Bucknell gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Pachucki is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 6.4 points. Amon Dorries is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

Nasir Whitlock is averaging 19.5 points for the Mountain Hawks. Alvey is averaging 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.