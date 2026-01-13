Lehigh visits Boston University following Benoit’s 27-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-11, 2-2 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League) Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-11, 2-2 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Boston University after Edouard Benoit scored 27 points in Lehigh’s 78-77 win against the Colgate Raiders.

The Terriers have gone 4-3 at home. Boston University has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-2 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Boston University scores 76.0 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 73.9 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.8 per game Boston University gives up.

The Terriers and Mountain Hawks face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Gladden is averaging 12.9 points and four assists for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Ingram is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

