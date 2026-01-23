Lehigh takes on Lafayette after Fandre’s 32-point game

Lafayette Leopards (7-11, 3-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-8, 5-1 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lafayette Leopards (7-11, 3-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-8, 5-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Lafayette after Lily Fandre scored 32 points in Lehigh’s 67-61 win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 5-3 in home games. Lehigh has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Leopards have gone 3-4 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette gives up 65.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Lehigh averages 66.2 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 65.3 Lafayette allows. Lafayette’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Mountain Hawks and Leopards meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fandre is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Jessie Ozzauto is averaging 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games.

Sauda Ntaconayigize averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 24.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

