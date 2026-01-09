Lehigh takes on Colgate after Benoit’s 22-point showing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-11, 1-2 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (9-7, 3-0 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-11, 1-2 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (9-7, 3-0 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Colgate after Edouard Benoit scored 22 points in Lehigh’s 66-58 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Raiders are 3-2 in home games. Colgate is second in the Patriot League with 15.2 assists per game led by Jalen Cox averaging 5.3.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-2 in conference matchups. Lehigh has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

Colgate averages 75.4 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 73.8 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 70.2 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 73.1 Colgate gives up.

The Raiders and Mountain Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cox is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nasir Whitlock is shooting 42.9% and averaging 18.4 points for the Mountain Hawks. Hank Alvey is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

