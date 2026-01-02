Lehigh hosts Coskun and Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (4-8, 0-1 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-7, 1-0 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (4-8, 0-1 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-7, 1-0 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Lehigh after Tuana Coskun scored 23 points in Bucknell’s 58-55 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 3-2 in home games. Lehigh ranks fourth in the Patriot with 13.7 assists per game led by Gracyn Lovette averaging 3.3.

The Bison are 0-1 in conference play. Bucknell is eighth in the Patriot scoring 56.7 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

Lehigh is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The Mountain Hawks and Bison meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leia Edwards is averaging 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Lily Fandre is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Coskun is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bison. Isabella Casey is averaging 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points.

