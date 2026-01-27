Lehigh hosts conference foe Army

Army Black Knights (15-4, 6-2 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-8, 6-1 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Army Black Knights (15-4, 6-2 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-8, 6-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces Lehigh in Patriot action Wednesday.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 6-3 in home games. Lehigh ranks ninth in the Patriot in rebounding with 25.4 rebounds. Jessie Ozzauto leads the Mountain Hawks with 4.4 boards.

The Black Knights are 6-2 against Patriot opponents. Army has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lehigh averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Army gives up. Army averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Lehigh allows.

The Mountain Hawks and Black Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzauto is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists. Lily Fandre is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kya Smith is averaging 14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Black Knights. Camryn Tade is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 24.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 65.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

