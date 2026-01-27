Lee’s 28 help Lamar knock off East Texas A&M 82-61

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Rob Lee Jr. socred 20 of his 28 points in the second half and Lamar beat…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Rob Lee Jr. socred 20 of his 28 points in the second half and Lamar beat East Texas A&M 82-61 on Tuesday.

Lee added seven rebounds for the Cardinals (11-10, 6-6 Southland Conference). Braden East scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. King-Njhsanni Wilhite finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Lions (8-13, 3-8) were led in scoring by Damian Garcia, who finished with 11 points, four assists and four steals. Ronnie Harrison Jr. added 10 points and six rebounds for East Texas A&M. Noah Pagotto also had 10 points.

