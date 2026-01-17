Lee scores 20, Lamar defeats Nicholls State 90-80

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Rob Lee Jr. scored 20 points as Lamar beat Nicholls State 90-80 on Saturday. Lee added…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Rob Lee Jr. scored 20 points as Lamar beat Nicholls State 90-80 on Saturday.

Lee added five rebounds for the Cardinals (10-8, 5-4 Southland Conference). Andrew Holifield scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Cody Pennebaker went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Sincere Malone led the way for the Colonels (8-10, 7-2) with 22 points, eight assists and four steals. Jaylen Searles added 20 points for Nicholls State, and Grant Sanders also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

