Lee scores 17 and makes clutch play to help No. 2 Texas survive No. 15 Mississippi 67-64

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jordan Lee scored 17 points, including a clutch layup and free throw late in the game, helping No. 2 Texas hold off a big rally by No. 15 Mississippi for a 67-64 win Sunday.

Texas (17-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) led by 19 early in the third quarter and by 15 at the end of the period. But Cotie McMahon scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter for Mississippi (14-3, 1-1), and Latasha Lattimore had eight of her 17 in the final period, giving the Rebels a chance.

Unfortunately for Ole Miss McMahon missed two free throws with 4.3 seconds left. Rori Harmon then missed a pair from the line for Texas with one second remaining, and McMahon’s long 3-point shot bounced off the rim as the game ended.

The Longhorns are off to their best start since 1985-86, when they were NCAA champions, finishing 34-0. Texas has won 35 straight home games. The Longhorns are 5-0 this season against teams ranked in the Associated Press top 15 at the time of the games.

Texas showed some resolve after blowing the big lead. A jump shot by Madison Booker (15 points) put Texas ahead by five with three minutes remaining. Lee made her layup and free throw at the 2:25 mark, and Ashton Judd spun inside for a basket while getting fouled, her three-point play coming with 1:38 left.

Mississippi hit 8 of 13 shots from the field in the fourth quarter and committed just one turnover. Texas contributed to the Rebels’ comeback by missing 8 of 13 shots while committing six turnovers and seven fouls.

Harmon had 10 assists in the game for Texas, but she committed five turnovers, including two in the fourth quarter. Harmon had 62 assists and only three turnovers in her previous seven games.

Up Next

Mississippi is at No. 8 Oklahoma on Thursday.

Texas hosts Auburn on Thursday.

