Le Moyne visits Toure and LIU

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-12, 3-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (8-6, 4-0 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Le Moyne after Kadidia Toure scored 22 points in LIU’s 77-61 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Sharks are 3-1 on their home court. LIU has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dolphins are 3-1 in conference games. Le Moyne ranks sixth in the NEC with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ashley Buragas averaging 3.8.

LIU is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 55.4 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 62.4 LIU gives up to opponents.

The Sharks and Dolphins face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toure is averaging 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Sharks. Hannah Humphrey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Buragas is averaging 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

