Le Moyne visits Ray and Chicago State

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-10, 2-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-15, 0-4 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays Le Moyne after CJ Ray scored 27 points in Chicago State’s 85-82 overtime loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Cougars are 1-3 on their home court. Chicago State is 1-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dolphins are 2-2 in NEC play. Le Moyne is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Chicago State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne’s 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Chicago State has given up to its opponents (47.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tankersley is averaging 13.3 points for the Cougars. Ray is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jakai Sanders is averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Dolphins. Shilo Jackson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.