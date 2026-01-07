Le Moyne visits McDonald-Perry and New Haven

Le Moyne Dolphins (3-12, 1-1 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (4-9, 2-0 NEC) West Haven, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Le Moyne Dolphins (3-12, 1-1 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (4-9, 2-0 NEC)

West Haven, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven faces Le Moyne after Aniya McDonald-Perry scored 22 points in New Haven’s 70-51 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Chargers are 4-5 on their home court. New Haven has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dolphins have gone 1-1 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

New Haven averages 60.2 points per game, 18.9 fewer points than the 79.1 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 55.2 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 60.1 New Haven allows to opponents.

The Chargers and Dolphins meet Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsay Hogan is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Chargers. Addisen Sulikowski is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ashley Buragas is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 53.4 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

