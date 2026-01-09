Le Moyne visits Lewis and Cent. Conn. St.

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-12, 2-1 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-14, 0-3 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1…

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-12, 2-1 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-14, 0-3 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Le Moyne after Kiyah Lewis scored 21 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 71-53 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Devils are 0-5 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins have gone 2-1 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne is sixth in the NEC with 11.6 assists per game led by Eli Clark averaging 2.9.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 32.5% from the field this season, 14.4 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Noin is averaging 11 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils. Jessica Farrell is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 9.6 points for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 49.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 54.1 points, 24.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

