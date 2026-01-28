Le Moyne plays LIU, aims to stop home losing streak

Long Island Sharks (10-8, 6-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-16, 3-5 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (10-8, 6-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-16, 3-5 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne looks to end its three-game home skid with a win over LIU.

The Dolphins are 2-5 in home games. Le Moyne ranks seventh in the NEC in team defense, allowing 73.4 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Sharks have gone 6-2 against NEC opponents. LIU is fourth in the NEC allowing 62.2 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Le Moyne scores 54.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 62.2 LIU gives up. LIU averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Le Moyne gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Clark is averaging nine points for the Dolphins. Ashley Buragas is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games.

Solangelei Akridge is averaging 10.2 points for the Sharks. Kadidia Toure is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

