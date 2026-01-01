Le Moyne hosts Hawthorne and Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-11) at Le Moyne Dolphins (2-11) Syracuse, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-11) at Le Moyne Dolphins (2-11)

Syracuse, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits Le Moyne after Cassandra Hawthorne scored 24 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 86-61 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Dolphins have gone 1-2 in home games. Le Moyne is 1-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Flash are 0-6 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Le Moyne averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 53.4 points per game, 25.7 fewer points than the 79.1 Le Moyne gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Buragas is averaging 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Dolphins. Eli Clark is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Aleah James is averaging 12 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Red Flash. Shelby Ricks is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 1-9, averaging 50.5 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Red Flash: 0-10, averaging 52.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

