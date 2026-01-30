Le Moyne faces Stonehill after Linnin’s 24-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-17, 3-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (7-13, 3-6 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-17, 3-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (7-13, 3-6 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne takes on Stonehill after Sierra Linnin scored 24 points in Le Moyne’s 84-65 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-4 at home. Stonehill ranks fifth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Dolphins are 3-6 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne allows 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.7 points per game.

Stonehill scores 60.0 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 73.9 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than Stonehill has given up to its opponents (45.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Paquette is averaging 14.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Skyhawks. Julia Webster is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ashley Buragas is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Dolphins. Linnin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

