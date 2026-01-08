Le Moyne and New Haven meet for conference showdown

New Haven Chargers (6-9, 1-1 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-9, 1-1 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

New Haven Chargers (6-9, 1-1 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-9, 1-1 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven faces Le Moyne in NEC action Thursday.

The Dolphins have gone 2-1 at home. Le Moyne ranks second in the NEC with 14.9 assists per game led by Jakai Sanders averaging 4.3.

The Chargers are 1-1 in NEC play. New Haven ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

Le Moyne’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game New Haven gives up. New Haven averages 65.6 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 77.2 Le Moyne gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shilo Jackson is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andre Pasha is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, while averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. Jabri Fitzpatrick is shooting 37.2% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Chargers: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

