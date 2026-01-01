Lawson scores 20 in Little Rock’s 77-58 victory against Tennessee Tech

Johnathan Lawson had 20 points in Little Rock’s 77-58 win against Tennessee Tech on Thursday. Lawson also contributed five rebounds,…

Johnathan Lawson had 20 points in Little Rock’s 77-58 win against Tennessee Tech on Thursday.

Lawson also contributed five rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Trojans (5-9, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Tuongthach Gatkek added 15 points while going 6 of 8 from the floor with nine rebounds. Truman Claytor IV had 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Brandon Muntu led the way for the Golden Eagles (6-9, 1-3) with 15 points. Malik Ferguson added 10 points for Tennessee Tech.

