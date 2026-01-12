Lawrence leads No. 10 Nebraska against Oregon after 27-point performance

Oregon Ducks (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Nebraska hosts Oregon after Jamarques Lawrence scored 27 points in Nebraska’s 83-77 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 10-0 in home games. Nebraska is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ducks are 1-4 in conference games. Oregon has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nebraska averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Oregon allows. Oregon scores 10.3 more points per game (76.7) than Nebraska allows to opponents (66.4).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 15.6 points. Rienk Mast is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Jackson Shelstad is averaging 15.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Ducks. Nathan Bittle is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

