Lawal with 22, Hansberry with 21, pace Virginia Tech in 89-76 win over Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tobi Lawal scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, Amani Hansberry added 21, and Virginia…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tobi Lawal scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, Amani Hansberry added 21, and Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame 89-76 on Saturday for the Hokies’ ninth win in the past 10 matchups with the Fighting Irish.

Lawal and Hansberry scored 15 of Virginia Tech’s 18 points during one stretch early in the second half as the Hokies extended an 11-point halftime lead to 66-48 with 12 1/2 minutes remaining.

Notre Dame got as close as 79-66 with four minutes remaining then Ben Hammond buried a 3-pointer and Hansberry finished off a layup for an 84-67 lead with three minutes left.

Hammond scored 16 points and Jailen Bedford added 14 for Virginia Tech (14-5, 3-3 ACC). Lawal grabbed 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. He is working his way back after missing all of December with an ankle injury.

The Hokies sank their first 24 free throws before Lawal missed the first of two attempts with six minutes left in the game. They finished 28 of 32 from the line. Lawal made 14 of 18.

Brady Koehler made 5 of 7 3-pointers and the freshman led Notre Dame (10-8, 1-4) with a career-high 17 points off the bench. Cole Certa, another reserve, scored 14 points and Sir Mohammed was the only starter in double figures with 12 points. Notre Dame backups scored 41 points.

Virginia Tech trailed only once, at 7-5. The Hokies went out front to stay with a 13-2 run and led 45-34 at the break.

Virginia Tech’s previous six games had either gone to overtime or been decided by three or fewer points.

Notre Dame has lost four in a row.

Up next

Notre Dame: at North Carolina on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech: at Syracuse on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.