Lavergne scores 23, Louisiana beats Georgia State 82-72

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — De’Vion Lavergne’s 23 points helped Louisiana defeat Georgia State 82-72 on Thursday.

Lavergne also contributed seven assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-16, 4-6 Sun Belt Conference). Dorian Finister scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Karris Bilal had 13 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Malachi Brown finished with 25 points for the Panthers (9-13, 6-4). Georgia State also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Jelani Hamilton. Jakai Newton finished with 12 points.

