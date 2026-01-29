Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Lavergne scores 23, Louisiana…

Lavergne scores 23, Louisiana beats Georgia State 82-72

The Associated Press

January 29, 2026, 10:46 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — De’Vion Lavergne’s 23 points helped Louisiana defeat Georgia State 82-72 on Thursday.

Lavergne also contributed seven assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-16, 4-6 Sun Belt Conference). Dorian Finister scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Karris Bilal had 13 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Malachi Brown finished with 25 points for the Panthers (9-13, 6-4). Georgia State also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Jelani Hamilton. Jakai Newton finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up