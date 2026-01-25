Latson, Johnson lead No. 2 Gamecocks to 103-74 win, ending ‘Dores perfect start

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 21 points, Tessa Johnson added 20 and No. 2 South Carolina ended No.…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 21 points, Tessa Johnson added 20 and No. 2 South Carolina ended No. 5 Vanderbilt’s unbeaten start to the season with a 103-74 victory on Sunday.

The Commodores had won a school record 20 straight games to start the season, but had no answer for South Carolina, which has won 19 straight over Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks (20-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) came in off an 94-82 overtime loss at No. 16 Oklahoma this past Thursday and right from the start took it out on the Commodores (20-1, 6-1).

South Carolina went on an 11-2 burst less than two minutes in and gradually built the lead to 21 points in the second quarter. The Gamecocks defense did much of the damage, forcing 16 first-half turnovers against a Vanderbilt team averaging 12.5 per game this season.

The Commodores gave themselves a chance right before halftime as Mikayla Blakes had a three-point play with 3.5 seconds left and — after South Carolina tried a court-length football pass that went straight out of bounds — Aubrey Galvan’s three as time expired to trail by 11 at the break.

Vanderbilt opened with two straight baskets in the third quarter to draw within 55-48. That’s when South Carolina went on a 15-2 burst to take control for good.

Blakes, the SEC’s leading scorer, had 23 points to lead Vanderbilt. She also have five of her team’s 20 turnovers which matched a season high.

Madina Okot finished with 17 points while Joyce Edwards had 16 to give South Carolina five double-digit scorers against a team holding opponents to 58 points this season.

It was South Carolina’s second league victory against a Top 5 opponent in the past four contests after defeating fourth-ranked Texas 68-65 on Jan. 15.

Vanderbilt: Plays at No. 18 Ole Miss on Thursday night.

South Carolina: Goes to Auburn on Thursday night..

