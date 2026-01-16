Larry leads Tennessee Tech against Morehead State after 23-point game

Morehead State Eagles (9-9, 4-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-6, 3-4 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (9-9, 4-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-6, 3-4 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Morehead State after Chloe Larry scored 23 points in Tennessee Tech’s 71-69 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-1 in home games. Tennessee Tech is second in the OVC in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Lareesha Cawthorn paces the Golden Eagles with 9.4 boards.

The Eagles are 4-3 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is second in the OVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Marie Sepp averaging 4.8.

Tennessee Tech is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 39.2% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 65.5 points per game, 2.7 more than the 62.8 Tennessee Tech allows to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Reagan Hurst is averaging 11.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 33.0% over the last 10 games.

Katie Dike is averaging 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Laura Toffali is averaging 11.6 points and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

