Larry Johnson scores 19 to lead McNeese over Lamar 82-70

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson had 19 points in McNeese’s 82-70 victory over Lamar on Friday night. Johnson…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson had 19 points in McNeese’s 82-70 victory over Lamar on Friday night.

Johnson also contributed five rebounds for the Cowboys (11-3, 4-1 Southland Conference). Jovohn Garcia scored 15 points and added five steals. Tyshawn Archie shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Cardinals (7-7, 2-3) were led in scoring by Andrew Holifield, who finished with 21 points. Lamar also got 15 points from Rob Lee Jr. Braden East had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.