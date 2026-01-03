Lamar Washington’s double-double powers Georgia Tech to 65-53 win over Boston College

ATLANTA (AP) — Lamar Washington scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, leading…

ATLANTA (AP) — Lamar Washington scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, leading Georgia Tech to a 65-53 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

Donald Hand Jr.’s 3-pointer with about 11 minutes left in the second half gave Boston College a 41-40 lead. It was the Eagles’ first lead since the score was 12-11. The Eagles were up 46-42 with about nine minutes left before Georgia Tech took control, scoring 20 of the next 23 points for a 62-49 lead with 90 seconds left.

Washington scored eight points in the last eight minutes. Overall, he was 5-for-10 shooting from the field with a couple of 3-pointers and made 5 of 6 free throws. He added five assists and had 36 minutes of playing time.

Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 16 points and Baye Ndongo added 10 for the Yellow Jackets (10-5, 1-1 ACC).

Boden Kapke had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (7-7, 0-1) and Hand also scored 13 points.

Georgia Tech led 27-17 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half but the Yellow Jackets did not score again, missing their last five shots. Boston College closed the half with a 7-0 run and trailed 27-24 at the break. There were five ties and only one lead change in the first 20 minutes.

Up next

Boston College: The Eagles return home to play N.C. State on Tuesday. It will be the only home game for Boston College in the first four ACC games.

Georgia Tech: Syracuse visits on Tuesday. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.