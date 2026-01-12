Lamar plays Houston Christian following East’s 23-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (5-11, 1-6 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-8, 3-4 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-11, 1-6 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-8, 3-4 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Houston Christian after Braden East scored 23 points in Lamar’s 63-51 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Cardinals have gone 4-3 in home games. Lamar scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-6 in conference matchups. Houston Christian averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Lamar is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 69.1 points per game, 2.0 more than the 67.1 Lamar gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Lee Jr. is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 14.5 points. Andrew Holifield is shooting 37.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Demarco Bethea is averaging 8.9 points for the Huskies. Demari Williams is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 67.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.