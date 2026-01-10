Lamar hosts Staveskie and Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-7, 3-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-8, 2-4 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-7, 3-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-8, 2-4 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits Lamar after Tahj Staveskie scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 80-67 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Lamar Cardinals are 3-3 in home games. Lamar is 3-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 3-3 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is second in the Southland scoring 81.1 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Lamar averages 71.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 72.7 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Lamar allows.

The Lamar Cardinals and Incarnate Word Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Lee Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lamar Cardinals, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Andrew Holifield is averaging 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Davion Bailey is shooting 40.3% and averaging 21.3 points for the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Staveskie is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lamar Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Incarnate Word Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.