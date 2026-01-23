Lamar hosts SFA following Kemp’s 21-point game

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-5, 8-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (11-6, 8-2 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (14-5, 8-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (11-6, 8-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces Lamar after Kaylinn Kemp scored 21 points in SFA’s 70-63 win over the Northwestern State Lady Demons.

The Cardinals have gone 8-0 at home. Lamar has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ladyjacks are 8-2 in Southland play. SFA leads the Southland scoring 77.0 points per game while shooting 43.1%.

Lamar scores 65.0 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 69.1 SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The Cardinals and Ladyjacks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamryn Wilson is averaging 11 points for the Cardinals. R’Mani Taylor is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 14.1 points for the Ladyjacks. Kemp is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

