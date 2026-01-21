Lamar hosts Ellison and East Texas A&M

East Texas A&M Lions (7-9, 3-6 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (10-6, 7-2 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Texas A&M Lions (7-9, 3-6 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (10-6, 7-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits Lamar after Tiani Ellison scored 23 points in East Texas A&M’s 65-52 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cardinals have gone 7-0 at home. Lamar is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 3-6 in conference play. East Texas A&M ranks ninth in the Southland with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Ellison averaging 5.6.

Lamar scores 64.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 67.2 East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M averages 6.8 more points per game (66.1) than Lamar gives up (59.3).

The Cardinals and Lions meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamryn Wilson is averaging 11.6 points for the Cardinals. KJ Walker is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ellison is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Lions. Cora Horvath is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

