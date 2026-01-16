Lamar faces Nicholls on 3-game win streak

Lamar Cardinals (9-6, 6-2 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (8-7, 4-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar…

Lamar Cardinals (9-6, 6-2 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (8-7, 4-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cardinals take on Nicholls.

The Colonels are 4-3 on their home court. Nicholls is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 6-2 in Southland play. Lamar is eighth in the Southland with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by T’Aaliyah Miner averaging 3.4.

Nicholls is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar averages 64.5 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 65.1 Nicholls gives up to opponents.

The Colonels and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesslynn Jalomo is shooting 39.2% and averaging 11.0 points for the Colonels. Sh’Diamond McKnight is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

R’Mani Taylor is averaging 7.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Cardinals. Kamryn Wilson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

