Lake and the Oregon State Beavers host conference foe Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-8, 2-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (9-10, 2-4 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces Loyola Marymount in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Beavers have gone 8-3 in home games. Oregon State has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions have gone 2-4 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Oregon State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Loyola Marymount allows to opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 76.8 points per game, 2.5 more than the 74.3 Oregon State allows to opponents.

The Beavers and Lions square off Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rodney Brown Jr. is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Lions. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

