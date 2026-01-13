Lafayette visits Bucknell following Curtin’s 25-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (4-13, 1-3 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (5-12, 2-2 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lafayette Leopards (4-13, 1-3 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (5-12, 2-2 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays Lafayette after Pat Curtin scored 25 points in Bucknell’s 70-67 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Bison are 3-3 on their home court. Bucknell is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Leopards are 1-3 in conference games. Lafayette is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bucknell’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Bucknell gives up.

The Bison and Leopards square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amon Dorries is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bison. Curtin is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

Caleb Williams averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Mark Butler is averaging 12.7 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

