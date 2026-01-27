Lafayette hosts Bucknell following Dorries’ 26-point game

Bucknell Bison (6-15, 3-5 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (5-16, 2-6 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bucknell Bison (6-15, 3-5 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (5-16, 2-6 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays Lafayette after Amon Dorries scored 26 points in Bucknell’s 67-62 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Leopards have gone 4-5 in home games. Lafayette averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bison are 3-5 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Lafayette is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 47.7% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Lafayette gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams is averaging 16.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aleksander Pachucki is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 5.9 points. Dorries is shooting 51.6% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.