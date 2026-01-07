Lafayette hosts Boston University after Jackson’s 20-point game

Boston University Terriers (5-10, 0-2 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Boston University Terriers (5-10, 0-2 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Boston University after Shareef Jackson scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 79-64 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Leopards are 3-4 in home games. Lafayette is seventh in the Patriot League with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson averaging 2.1.

The Terriers are 0-2 in Patriot League play. Boston University is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lafayette’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 73.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 76.6 Lafayette allows.

The Leopards and Terriers square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Butler is averaging 9.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Leopards. Caleb Williams is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ben Defty is averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

