Lafayette hosts Boston and Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-10, 3-2 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (4-14, 1-4 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on Lafayette after Tyler Boston scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 82-75 victory against the Army Black Knights.

The Leopards have gone 3-5 at home. Lafayette has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Crusaders are 3-2 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross is ninth in the Patriot League scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Lafayette averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross’ 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (46.4%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Andrew Phillips is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Joe Nugent is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 11.4 points. Gabe Warren is shooting 53.9% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

