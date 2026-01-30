Lafayette hosts American after Driscoll’s 20-point outing

American Eagles (5-15, 3-6 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (8-12, 4-5 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American…

American Eagles (5-15, 3-6 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (8-12, 4-5 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American plays Lafayette after Molly Driscoll scored 20 points in American’s 63-53 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Leopards are 3-4 on their home court. Lafayette allows 64.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-6 in conference matchups. American is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lafayette is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 43.0% American allows to opponents. American averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Lafayette gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teresa Kiewiet is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Leopards. Sauda Ntaconayigize is averaging 10.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lexi Salazar is averaging 4.2 points for the Eagles. Charlotte Tuhy is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 56.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 56.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

