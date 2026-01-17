La Salle earns 78-74 victory over Saint Bonaventure

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 27 points as La Salle beat Saint Bonaventure 78-74 on Saturday. Brewer added…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 27 points as La Salle beat Saint Bonaventure 78-74 on Saturday.

Brewer added six rebounds for the Explorers (6-13, 2-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaeden Marshall shot 7 of 15 from the field (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 23 points. Rob Dockery shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, and added six assists.

The Bonnies (11-7, 0-5) were led by Frank Mitchell, who recorded 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Saint Bonaventure also got 19 points from Daniel Egbuniwe, and Dasonte Bowen had 12 points, 10 assists and three steals.

Brewer put up 14 points in the first half for La Salle, who led 38-37 at the break. La Salle used a 7-0 second-half run come back from a four-point deficit and take the lead at 47-44 with 15:54 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Brewer scored 13 second-half points.

