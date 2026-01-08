Kyla Oldacre’s career-best 23 points help No. 2 Texas rout Auburn 97-36

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Senior Kyla Oldacre had a career-best 23 points and 11 rebounds, helping No. 2 Texas rout…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Senior Kyla Oldacre had a career-best 23 points and 11 rebounds, helping No. 2 Texas rout Auburn 97-36 Thursday night.

The Longhorns (18-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) are off to their best start since 1985-86, when they were NCAA champions, finishing 34-0. Texas has won 36 straight home games.

The 6-foot-6 Oldacre converted 7 of 8 shots from the field and 9 of 12 free throws. Eight of her 11 rebounds were on offense, helping the Longhorns to outscore Auburn 58-18 in the paint.

The game matched teams adept at inducing turnovers, Texas 24.7 a game and Auburn 21.7. Auburn forced 25 by Tennessee on Sunday.

But the turnover competition was overwhelmingly one-sided on Thursday. Auburn committed 26 against Texas’ full- and half-court pressure with the Longhorns turning them into 40 points. Texas committed 13 turnovers.

Justice Carlton, another interior player for Texas, had 17 points and nine rebounds. Breya Cunningham, who shares the center position with Oldacre, had 15 points and four steals.

Texas guards contributed as well. Madison Booker had 16 points and seven rebounds, Rori Harmon added 10 points, seven assists and three steals.

Harissoum Coulibaly led Auburn (11-6, 0-3) with 11 points. The Tigers shot just 29% and were outrebounded 50-19.

Thanks largely to turnovers, Auburn did not make its first shot from the field until 51 seconds remained in the first quarter. By then, Texas held a 24-1 lead. The period ended with Texas leading 27-5 and Auburn with 11 turnovers and two baskets in seven attempts.

Harmon led Texas through the second quarter with 10 points in seven minutes, enabling the Longhorns to take a 48-17 halftime lead.

Auburn: Hosts Florida on Sunday.

Texas: At No. 12 LSU on Sunday.

