Kulyk leads NJIT against New Hampshire after 20-point outing

NJIT Highlanders (10-5, 1-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-9, 0-2 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

NJIT Highlanders (10-5, 1-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-9, 0-2 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces New Hampshire after Olivia Kulyk scored 20 points in NJIT’s 75-71 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. New Hampshire ranks fifth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.7 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Highlanders are 1-1 against America East opponents. NJIT is fourth in the America East scoring 68.3 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

New Hampshire averages 59.9 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 64.8 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game New Hampshire allows.

The Wildcats and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 8.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Eva DeChent is averaging 18.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games.

Kulyk is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Highlanders. Alejandra Zuniga is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 55.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.