Kuhns leads Robert Morris against Milwaukee after 23-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (9-3, 2-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-10, 0-3 Horizon) Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Robert…

Robert Morris Colonials (9-3, 2-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-10, 0-3 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits Milwaukee after Bailey Kuhns scored 23 points in Robert Morris’ 61-58 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Panthers are 2-4 in home games. Milwaukee is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The Colonials are 2-1 in Horizon play. Robert Morris ranks second in the Horizon allowing 57.4 points while holding opponents to 35.3% shooting.

Milwaukee averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.6 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Milwaukee gives up.

The Panthers and Colonials match up Friday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorey Buwalda is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Panthers. Rita Gomes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aislin is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 11.8 points. Kuhns is averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.