Kuhl leads Stetson against Austin Peay after 22-point showing

Stetson Hatters (7-13, 3-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (12-6, 6-1 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Stetson Hatters (7-13, 3-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (12-6, 6-1 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -14.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces Austin Peay after Collin Kuhl scored 22 points in Stetson’s 79-74 overtime loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors are 8-0 on their home court. Austin Peay is sixth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Rashaud Marshall paces the Governors with 6.4 boards.

The Hatters are 3-4 in ASUN play. Stetson has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Austin Peay scores 80.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 81.3 Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 72.4 points per game, 2.5 more than the 69.9 Austin Peay allows.

The Governors and Hatters meet Friday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate McCubbin is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Zyree Collins is averaging 15.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Ethan Copeland is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 12.6 points and 1.8 steals. Kuhl is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Hatters: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.